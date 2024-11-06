Chaos in Novi Sad: City Hall Under Siege

In a dramatic display of public dissent, protesters in the Serbian city of Novi Sad attacked the City Hall with flares and red paint. Their anger was ignited by last week's catastrophic collapse of a concrete canopy at the city's railway station, resulting in 14 tragic deaths.

The demonstration escalated as police fired tear gas at the crowd, who responded by surrounding the building and defying organizers' pleas for calm. Participants hurled bottles and other projectiles at the structure, while special police units were stationed inside for protection.

The large-scale protest saw thousands marching through the streets, their primary demand being the resignation of key government figures. Among the accused were Serbia's autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, whom the protesters held responsible for the fatal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)