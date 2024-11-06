Outrage in Novi Sad: Protesters Demand Accountability for Deadly Railway Station Collapse

In a wave of public outcry, thousands gathered in Novi Sad, Serbia, to protest what they believe to be government negligence following a tragic railway station collapse that claimed 14 lives.

The incident has ignited accusations of corruption and incompetence against authorities, leading to violent confrontations between demonstrators and police.

As tensions rise, the Serbian Transport Minister has resigned amidst ongoing investigations targeting nearly 50 individuals linked to the disaster.

