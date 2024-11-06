Outrage in Novi Sad: Protesters Demand Accountability for Deadly Railway Station Collapse
Thousands rallied in Novi Sad, Serbia, protesting government negligence after a railway station collapse killed 14. Demonstrators, accusing officials of corruption, clashed with police. The transport minister resigned as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 00:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 00:58 IST
In a wave of public outcry, thousands gathered in Novi Sad, Serbia, to protest what they believe to be government negligence following a tragic railway station collapse that claimed 14 lives.
The incident has ignited accusations of corruption and incompetence against authorities, leading to violent confrontations between demonstrators and police.
As tensions rise, the Serbian Transport Minister has resigned amidst ongoing investigations targeting nearly 50 individuals linked to the disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
