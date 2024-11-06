Election Day: Navigating Delays and False Claims Amid Historic Turnout

Election Day voting across the United States mostly went off without significant issues, despite minor technical hassles and false reports, such as bomb threats and shooter hoaxes. Cait Conley of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency noted these were typical, manageable events and stressed no major election security incidents were being tracked.

In Pennsylvania and other states, minor delays were quickly resolved. Swing-state Pennsylvania faced issues with poll watchers, solved after judicial intervention. Technical glitches briefly affected voting in Illinois and Kentucky, while inclement weather complicated operations in Missouri. Despite these hurdles, voter participation remained robust under challenging circumstances.

Claims of election fraud surfaced, primarily from former President Donald Trump and allies, attributing unprecedented attempts to undermine election integrity. These allegations lacked evidence, although the influence of foreign entities, particularly Russia, on false information spread persisted. Officials continue to counter misinformation, urging voters to rely on credible local sources for election data.

(With inputs from agencies.)