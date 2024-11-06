Left Menu

Election Day Hoaxes: Russian Bomb Threats Disrupt U.S. Polling

Hoax bomb threats allegedly originating from Russian email domains targeted polling locations in Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin during Election Day. Although the threats were deemed not credible, they forced temporary evacuations in some areas. Officials suspect Russian interference aimed at disrupting the electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 01:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 01:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a troubling development on Election Day, hoax bomb threats, reportedly from Russian email domains, targeted polling sites across key battleground states—Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The FBI confirmed that the threats appeared non-credible but emphasized that election integrity remains a priority.

In Georgia, two sites in Fulton County experienced brief evacuations before reopening. Authorities seek to extend voting hours beyond the 7 p.m. deadline due to these disruptions. Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Secretary of State, publicly accused Russia of trying to create chaos.

The Russian embassy in Washington has yet to respond, and it remains unclear how many threats affected Michigan and Wisconsin. A Georgia official pointed out that email patterns matched those of previous Russian interference attempts in U.S. elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

