Election Day Hoaxes: Russian Bomb Threats Disrupt U.S. Polling

In a troubling development on Election Day, hoax bomb threats, reportedly from Russian email domains, targeted polling sites across key battleground states—Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The FBI confirmed that the threats appeared non-credible but emphasized that election integrity remains a priority.

In Georgia, two sites in Fulton County experienced brief evacuations before reopening. Authorities seek to extend voting hours beyond the 7 p.m. deadline due to these disruptions. Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Secretary of State, publicly accused Russia of trying to create chaos.

The Russian embassy in Washington has yet to respond, and it remains unclear how many threats affected Michigan and Wisconsin. A Georgia official pointed out that email patterns matched those of previous Russian interference attempts in U.S. elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)