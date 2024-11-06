Left Menu

Peso Plunges Amid U.S. Election Tensions

The Mexican peso weakened sharply against the U.S. dollar as results from the U.S. presidential election began to emerge. Concerns over potential tariffs under a Trump presidency contributed to the peso's volatility. Outcomes of the U.S. election remain uncertain, influencing further currency fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 07:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 07:23 IST
Peso Plunges Amid U.S. Election Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Mexican peso experienced a sharp decline against the U.S. dollar during Tuesday evening's international trading session, coinciding with the early results of the U.S. presidential election. The currency, which was trading as high as 20.3920 per dollar, marked its weakest point since September 2022, falling nearly 1.5% from its earlier closing price.

Amidst vote counts, traders are preparing for more instability fueled by the prospect of a Republican Donald Trump victory over Democratic contender Kamala Harris. Trump's pledge to impose new tariffs on Mexican exports has added to the peso's vulnerabilities.

If Trump emerges victorious, analysts predict the peso could devalue further, reaching approximately 20.50 per dollar. Conversely, a win for Harris could see the peso strengthen to around 19 per dollar. Experts warn of heightened volatility should the election results become contested, affecting market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024