Michigan's Battleground: Harris vs. Trump in the Crucial Presidential Vote

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump square off in the pivotal Michigan arena, as voters consider stances on key issues such as abortion rights, economic policies, and international relations.

Preliminary exit polls reveal Harris capturing 54% of women voters, contrasting with Trump's 44% in Michigan, while Trump secures a majority among white voters.

The polls underscore demographic nuances, showing shifts in voter preferences compared to 2020, with significant insights into the changing political landscape among age, gender, and educational backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)