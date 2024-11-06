Left Menu

Michigan's Battleground: Harris vs. Trump in the Crucial Presidential Vote

Democrat Kamala Harris contends with Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, focusing on crucial issues such as abortion, the economy, and foreign policy. Exit polls from Michigan reveal intricate voter demographics, indicating fluctuating support patterns among gender, race, age, and education levels from the 2020 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:06 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump square off in the pivotal Michigan arena, as voters consider stances on key issues such as abortion rights, economic policies, and international relations.

Preliminary exit polls reveal Harris capturing 54% of women voters, contrasting with Trump's 44% in Michigan, while Trump secures a majority among white voters.

The polls underscore demographic nuances, showing shifts in voter preferences compared to 2020, with significant insights into the changing political landscape among age, gender, and educational backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

