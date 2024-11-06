Independents Surge in Voter Share

In a significant development during Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, self-identified independents accounted for a larger share of voters than the Democrats and were equal to the Republicans, according to data from Edison Research.

This marks the first occasion since 2004 that independents have matched or exceeded one of the two major political parties in their share of the vote.

In Edison's latest exit poll update, independents and Republicans both registered at 34%, while Democrats fell slightly behind at 32%.

