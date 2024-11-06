Left Menu

Independents Surge in Voter Share

In the recent U.S. presidential election, self-identified independents matched the voter share of Republicans and surpassed that of Democrats, for the first time since polling by Edison Research began in 2004. Both independents and Republicans accounted for 34% of voters, with Democrats at 32%.

06-11-2024
In a significant development during Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, self-identified independents accounted for a larger share of voters than the Democrats and were equal to the Republicans, according to data from Edison Research.

This marks the first occasion since 2004 that independents have matched or exceeded one of the two major political parties in their share of the vote.

In Edison's latest exit poll update, independents and Republicans both registered at 34%, while Democrats fell slightly behind at 32%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

