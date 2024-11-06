Independents Surge in Voter Share
In the recent U.S. presidential election, self-identified independents matched the voter share of Republicans and surpassed that of Democrats, for the first time since polling by Edison Research began in 2004. Both independents and Republicans accounted for 34% of voters, with Democrats at 32%.
