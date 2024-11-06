Trump's Victory Sparks China to Brace for Superpower Rivalry

Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election has set the stage for intensifying superpower rivalry between the United States and China. The Asian giant is bracing for potential challenges over trade, technology, and security issues, as Trump reignites policies aimed at curtailing China’s global ambitions.

Despite not being China's preferred outcome, the Chinese leadership anticipated a close race and is now preparing for the fallout, particularly with Trump's aggressive trade policies. Tariffs on Chinese imports could exceed 60%, reviving fears of a trade war that could impact China's already strained economy.

As Trump is expected to lean towards a foreign policy that is both isolationist and transactional, Beijing sees opportunities to fill the emerging global power vacuums. The Chinese government is likely to intensify efforts to strengthen ties with regions like the Global South, while fostering economic self-sufficiency in response to potential decoupling of technologies and supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)