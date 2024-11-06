European Shares Surge Amid U.S. Election Results
European shares surged nearly 2% as Donald Trump declared victory in the U.S. presidential election. This jump tracked a rise in U.S. stock futures, particularly in the S&P 500. European defense stocks soared, while renewable energy shares faced pressure amid Trump's policy stance.
Fox News projected Trump's win over Democrat Kamala Harris, while other outlets had yet to confirm results. The STOXX 600 index saw a 1.7% rise, marking its largest single-day gain of the year.
The anticipation of a Trump presidency sparked a surge in 'Trump Trades', influencing stocks such as European defense and renewable energy, demonstrating market reactions to expected policy changes.
