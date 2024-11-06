Left Menu

European Shares Surge Amid U.S. Election Results

European shares surged nearly 2% as Donald Trump declared victory in the U.S. presidential election. This jump tracked a rise in U.S. stock futures, particularly in the S&P 500. European defense stocks soared, while renewable energy shares faced pressure amid Trump's policy stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:13 IST
Trump

European shares experienced a significant increase of nearly 2% following Donald Trump's claim of victory in the U.S. presidential election. This boost in the market mirrored a rise in U.S. stock futures.

Fox News projected Trump's win over Democrat Kamala Harris, while other outlets had yet to confirm results. The STOXX 600 index saw a 1.7% rise, marking its largest single-day gain of the year.

The anticipation of a Trump presidency sparked a surge in 'Trump Trades', influencing stocks such as European defense and renewable energy, demonstrating market reactions to expected policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

