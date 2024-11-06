Priyanka Gandhi Targets Modi's Divisive Politics in Wayanad Bypoll Campaign
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary and UDF candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, criticized Narendra Modi and the BJP for allegedly undermining constitutional values and causing divisions. She pledged to fight for local issues like agriculture, unemployment, and lack of basic amenities in Wayanad.
- Country:
- India
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, accusing them of weakening the constitutional pillars of equality, justice, and secularism.
Speaking at a corner meeting in Cherukode, Malappuram, Gandhi alleged that Modi's decade-long leadership is marked by divisive politics aimed at deflecting attention from real issues. She accused Modi of neglecting the public's needs to maintain his hold on power.
Gandhi denounced Modi for favoritism toward big businesses while ignoring small enterprises and farmers, which she described as the 'backbone of the economy.' She promised to advocate for Wayanad's agricultural, employment, and developmental challenges, asserting her commitment to addressing the constituents' needs in Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wayanad By-Election: BJP's Navya Haridas Takes on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
BJP Picks Bernard Marak for Gambegre By-Election
Kedarnath By-election: Key Dates and Preparations Unveiled
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Stakes Claim in Wayanad By-Election
Priyanka Gandhi's Grand Electoral Debut in Wayanad By-Election