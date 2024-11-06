Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Targets Modi's Divisive Politics in Wayanad Bypoll Campaign

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary and UDF candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, criticized Narendra Modi and the BJP for allegedly undermining constitutional values and causing divisions. She pledged to fight for local issues like agriculture, unemployment, and lack of basic amenities in Wayanad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, accusing them of weakening the constitutional pillars of equality, justice, and secularism.

Speaking at a corner meeting in Cherukode, Malappuram, Gandhi alleged that Modi's decade-long leadership is marked by divisive politics aimed at deflecting attention from real issues. She accused Modi of neglecting the public's needs to maintain his hold on power.

Gandhi denounced Modi for favoritism toward big businesses while ignoring small enterprises and farmers, which she described as the 'backbone of the economy.' She promised to advocate for Wayanad's agricultural, employment, and developmental challenges, asserting her commitment to addressing the constituents' needs in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

