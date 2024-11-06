Priyanka Gandhi Targets Modi's Divisive Politics in Wayanad Bypoll Campaign

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, accusing them of weakening the constitutional pillars of equality, justice, and secularism.

Speaking at a corner meeting in Cherukode, Malappuram, Gandhi alleged that Modi's decade-long leadership is marked by divisive politics aimed at deflecting attention from real issues. She accused Modi of neglecting the public's needs to maintain his hold on power.

Gandhi denounced Modi for favoritism toward big businesses while ignoring small enterprises and farmers, which she described as the 'backbone of the economy.' She promised to advocate for Wayanad's agricultural, employment, and developmental challenges, asserting her commitment to addressing the constituents' needs in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)