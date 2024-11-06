Ballot Battles: Abortion Rights Take Center Stage in US States

Abortion rights featured prominently on the ballot in 10 U.S. states during Tuesday's election, reflecting an intense national debate spurred by a 2022 Supreme Court ruling. These states, some of which are key battlegrounds in presidential and congressional races, presented voters with the opportunity to enshrine abortion rights in their state constitutions.

The Democratic Party, driven by Vice President Kamala Harris, advocated for these measures, while the Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, opposed them. In Florida, the measure narrowly missed the 60% threshold necessary for passage, while states like Arizona and Missouri succeeded in amending their constitutions to protect abortion rights.

In total, six states—Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, Montana, Colorado, New York, and Maryland—saw success in passing amendments to their constitutions, illustrating a divided national landscape over the issue of reproductive freedom. Meanwhile, states like South Dakota and Nebraska failed to pass measures that would have safeguarded abortion rights.

