Trump's Comeback and the Shaky Future of the Paris Agreement

In a surprising political development, former U.S. President Donald Trump has been projected to secure the presidency for a second term, defeating his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, in a fiercely contested election. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed concerns regarding the implications of this victory on the global climate pact.

Ramesh, who serves as the Congress general secretary in charge of communications, highlighted the potential risks to the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change. He emphasized that Trump's return to power could destabilize the agreement, which the U.S. had rejoined under President Joe Biden.

Ramesh stated, "If the U.S. were to withdraw again, it would be disastrous." Meanwhile, Congress congratulated Trump, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressing hopes for strengthened cooperation with the U.S. for global peace and prosperity.

