PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme: Empowering India's Future with Student Loans

The Union Cabinet has approved the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme, offering students loans for higher education, a move towards fulfilling the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. The scheme provides up to Rs 10 lakh to one lakh students without needing a guarantor, enhancing access to quality education across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:32 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian government has launched the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme, a transformative initiative providing loans to students aspiring for higher education. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed that this scheme aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by offering financial aid to over one lakh students annually.

The scheme promises loans up to Rs 10 lakh for students admitted to the nation's top 860 NIRF-ranked institutions, without the burden of guarantors. A budget allocation of Rs 3,600 crore underpins this effort, designed to dismantle financial barriers that have hindered educational advancement.

Union Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the collateral-free nature of these loans. Students from families earning less than Rs 8 lakh annually can benefit from a three per cent interest subsidy. Furthermore, those earning below Rs 4.5 lakh annually receive a full interest subsidy, ensuring accessible higher education nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

