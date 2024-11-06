PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme: Empowering India's Future with Student Loans

The Indian government has launched the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme, a transformative initiative providing loans to students aspiring for higher education. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed that this scheme aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by offering financial aid to over one lakh students annually.

The scheme promises loans up to Rs 10 lakh for students admitted to the nation's top 860 NIRF-ranked institutions, without the burden of guarantors. A budget allocation of Rs 3,600 crore underpins this effort, designed to dismantle financial barriers that have hindered educational advancement.

Union Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the collateral-free nature of these loans. Students from families earning less than Rs 8 lakh annually can benefit from a three per cent interest subsidy. Furthermore, those earning below Rs 4.5 lakh annually receive a full interest subsidy, ensuring accessible higher education nationwide.

