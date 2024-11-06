AIADMK Prepares for 2026 Elections Amidst Anti-Incumbency

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has issued a rallying call to party functionaries to leverage the anti-incumbency sentiment prevailing in Tamil Nadu in order to gain voter support.

Addressing a meeting of district secretaries, the former chief minister emphasized the importance of being election-ready for the 2026 state assembly polls and working tirelessly to reinstate the AIADMK government.

AIADMK organizing secretary D Jayakumar revealed plans for forming electoral alliances, stating such moves would align with the wishes of party cadres. He criticized the ruling DMK for neglecting pressing issues, favoring personal accolades over governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)