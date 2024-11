Global Responses to Trump's Presidential Comeback

Mexico faces a challenging diplomatic path following Donald Trump's re-election as U.S. president. With policies like high tariffs on Mexican imports and potential U.S. military actions against drug cartels, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum must negotiate carefully to mitigate impacts on trade and migration.

Israel has warmly welcomed Trump's victory, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heralding the former president's political comeback. In contrast, Iranian officials dismissed the U.S. election outcome's significance, cautioning that Trump's policies could reignite tensions.

Globally, reactions have been mixed. European and Russian officials expressed concern, while in Pakistan, authorities shifted focus to environmental health issues, establishing a 'smog war room' to combat poor air quality. Additionally, Hurricane Rafael's rapid escalation poses a severe threat to western Cuba.

(With inputs from agencies.)