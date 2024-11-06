President Droupadi Murmu Sets Sail on INS Vikrant

President Droupadi Murmu is set to witness a showcase of naval prowess aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, on a voyage off the Goa coast this Thursday.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, will extend a warm reception to the President at INS Hansa, the Naval Air Station located in Goa.

The President, who serves as the supreme commander of the Indian armed forces, will receive a 150-man ceremonial guard of honour before embarking on her inaugural journey on the INS Vikrant to view a full spectrum of multi-domain naval operations, including surface ship maneuvers, battle scenarios, and aerial demonstrations by naval aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)