President Droupadi Murmu Sets Sail on INS Vikrant

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off Goa's coast to witness comprehensive naval operations. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will receive her at INS Hansa, where a ceremonial guard of honour awaits. This marks her maiden voyage on the INS Vikrant to observe multi-domain naval activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to witness a showcase of naval prowess aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, on a voyage off the Goa coast this Thursday.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, will extend a warm reception to the President at INS Hansa, the Naval Air Station located in Goa.

The President, who serves as the supreme commander of the Indian armed forces, will receive a 150-man ceremonial guard of honour before embarking on her inaugural journey on the INS Vikrant to view a full spectrum of multi-domain naval operations, including surface ship maneuvers, battle scenarios, and aerial demonstrations by naval aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

