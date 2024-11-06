Left Menu

Shehbaz Sharif Boosts Gilgit-Baltistan's Development with New Initiatives

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced major initiatives for Gilgit-Baltistan, including 100 MW of electricity supply and a 1 billion rupee endowment fund for university students. The focus is on infrastructure, economic stability, and tourism, with Qatari investors expressing interest in the tourism sector.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On a visit to Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled several initiatives aimed at fostering the region's development and welfare. The Prime Minister confirmed an immediate supply of 100 megawatts of electricity to the area, alongside establishing a one billion rupee endowment fund to support meritorious students in Baltistan and Karakoram universities.

Sharif expressed satisfaction over the timely, high-quality reconstruction of homes for 2022 flood victims in Buber village, Ghizer district. He urged local authorities to provide essential facilities including educational institutions, playgrounds, and electricity in Ghizer.

Praising inter-provincial cooperation for economic stability, Shehbaz highlighted national economic successes such as the stock market reaching 92,000 points, improved remittances, and reduced inflation. His government aims to develop Gilgit-Baltistan and other regions, with steps taken to boost tourism supported by Qatari investor interest.

