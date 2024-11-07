Supriya Sule Discusses Political Alignments and Assembly Polls

Supriya Sule, the working president of the NCP (SP), has ruled out any political rapprochement with Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as long as he remains aligned with the BJP. In an exclusive interview, she emphasized that her party was focused on serving the nation rather than strategizing.

Sule expressed confidence in the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises NCP (SP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT), and predicted improved performance in the upcoming state assembly polls. Despite speculations, she maintained that she was not a contender for the Chief Minister's post.

Sule addressed the legality issues surrounding party splits and expressed gratitude for public support. The NCP (SP) plans to contest 86 seats in the state elections, aiming for a clear mandate to combat unemployment, corruption, and inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)