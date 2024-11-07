Trump's Victory and Yen Pressure: A Dollar Surge with Global Implications

The recent surge in the U.S. dollar, set off by Donald Trump's presidential victory, has intensified economic turbulence in Japan, pressuring the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to consider an interest rate hike. Policymakers are grappling with the yen's sharp declines drawing closer to historical lows, which could force monetary intervention.

The dollar's ascent stems from optimistic forecasts regarding U.S. economic policies, notably tax cuts and import tariffs, fueling inflationary fears. This dynamic has exacerbated Japan's fraught political climate, with the ruling coalition recently losing voter support amid rising inflation concerns.

Japan's economic authorities, including currency diplomat Atsushi Mimura, are voicing strong objections against the yen's further devaluation. Analysts suggest the BOJ may act in December to curb currency weaknesses and rising import costs, potentially marking a strategic pivot in Japan's financial direction.

