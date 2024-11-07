NCP Unveils Progressive Election Manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has rolled out a detailed election manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, promising substantial economic and social reforms. Spearheaded by party stalwarts across various regions, the manifesto aims to sway voters with a focus on empowerment and infrastructure development.

Ajit Pawar, NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, led the manifesto's release in Baramati, presenting it as a blueprint for a 'New Maharashtra'. Key promises include raising the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana benefits and increasing financial aid for farmers, alongside a significant expansion of rural infrastructure.

The manifesto pledges to create 2.5 million jobs, supports renewable energy initiatives, and slashes electricity bills. As the opposition MVA coalition prepares to contest the November 20 elections, the NCP positions itself as a formidable opponent against the Mahayuti alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)