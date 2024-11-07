NCP Unveils Progressive Election Manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Polls
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released its comprehensive election manifesto promising economic empowerment and social welfare ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections. Highlights include increased financial support for women, farmers, and the elderly, as well as ambitious infrastructure and job creation plans. The NCP aims to challenge the ruling coalition in the upcoming polls.
- Country:
- India
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has rolled out a detailed election manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, promising substantial economic and social reforms. Spearheaded by party stalwarts across various regions, the manifesto aims to sway voters with a focus on empowerment and infrastructure development.
Ajit Pawar, NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, led the manifesto's release in Baramati, presenting it as a blueprint for a 'New Maharashtra'. Key promises include raising the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana benefits and increasing financial aid for farmers, alongside a significant expansion of rural infrastructure.
The manifesto pledges to create 2.5 million jobs, supports renewable energy initiatives, and slashes electricity bills. As the opposition MVA coalition prepares to contest the November 20 elections, the NCP positions itself as a formidable opponent against the Mahayuti alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sibling Rivalry: Supriya Sule Mocks Ajit Pawar's Delhi Visits
NCP releases first list of 38 candidates for Maharashtra assembly polls; Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to contest from Baramati.
NCP (SP) fields Yugendra Pawar against Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Baramati assembly seat in Pune district.
Yugendra Pawar Challenges Uncle Ajit Pawar in Baramati
SC issues notice to Ajit Pawar-led faction of NCP on Sharad Pawar faction's plea over use of ''clock'' symbol.