Left Menu

NCP Unveils Progressive Election Manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released its comprehensive election manifesto promising economic empowerment and social welfare ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections. Highlights include increased financial support for women, farmers, and the elderly, as well as ambitious infrastructure and job creation plans. The NCP aims to challenge the ruling coalition in the upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:52 IST
NCP Unveils Progressive Election Manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Polls
NCP leader and actor Sayaji Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has rolled out a detailed election manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, promising substantial economic and social reforms. Spearheaded by party stalwarts across various regions, the manifesto aims to sway voters with a focus on empowerment and infrastructure development.

Ajit Pawar, NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, led the manifesto's release in Baramati, presenting it as a blueprint for a 'New Maharashtra'. Key promises include raising the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana benefits and increasing financial aid for farmers, alongside a significant expansion of rural infrastructure.

The manifesto pledges to create 2.5 million jobs, supports renewable energy initiatives, and slashes electricity bills. As the opposition MVA coalition prepares to contest the November 20 elections, the NCP positions itself as a formidable opponent against the Mahayuti alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024