Confidence Vote Urgency for German Chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces increasing pressure to initiate a parliamentary vote of confidence without further delay. Opposition conservative leader Friedrich Merz called for immediate action, highlighting concerns over the coalition's lack of majority in the Bundestag.

Merz urged Scholz to schedule the vote by early next week at the latest, dismissing the Chancellor's plan to wait until January. This development underscores the precarious nature of the current coalition's standing and its potential impact on governmental stability.

The urgency conveyed by Merz points to significant tensions within Germany's political landscape, prompting questions about the coalition's future and the Chancellor's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)