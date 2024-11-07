Left Menu

Yoon Suk Yeol Denies Influence-Peddling Allegations Amid Political Turmoil

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is embroiled in an influence-peddling scandal involving him and his wife. The accusations claim that they exerted influence in the ruling party's candidate selection for a 2022 by-election. Yoon denied the allegations amidst plummeting approval ratings and calls for his investigation.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is at the center of a burgeoning influence-peddling scandal, which he and First Lady Kim Keon Hee vehemently deny. The controversy is significantly impacting Yoon's approval ratings while offering ammunition to his political adversaries.

The allegations claim Yoon and his wife improperly influenced the ruling People Power Party's candidate selection process for a parliamentary by-election in 2022. Amid increasing scrutiny, Yoon maintained he had no inappropriate dealings with Myung Tae-kyun, an election broker who reportedly conducted free opinion surveys for Yoon's campaign.

The scandal emerges as South Korea navigates vital foreign policy challenges, with Yoon vowing to strengthen alliances with the US and Japan. Meanwhile, opposition calls for an independent investigation into Yoon's conduct grow louder, further pressuring his administration.

