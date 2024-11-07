Shah Rukh Khan Threatened as Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is facing a serious threat after receiving a death threat and being extorted for Rs 50 lakh. Following the unsettling development, Mumbai police have initiated action and summoned a suspect from Raipur in connection with the case.

On the political front, Maharashtra is witnessing a flurry of activity as political parties roll out strategies for upcoming elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has unveiled his party's election manifesto, promising free education, checks on essential commodity prices, and the controversial scrapping of the Dharavi redevelopment project.

In other political news, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule ruled out any political reconciliation with her cousin, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. She emphasized her stance against any coalition with the BJP. The Congress has also taken a firm stance, suspending all rebel candidates challenging official Maha Vikas Aghadi contenders for six years.

