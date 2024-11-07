Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan Threatened as Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has been threatened with extortion, leading to police action in Mumbai and Raipur. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's political scene heats up with Shiv Sena's manifesto promises, NCP's Supriya Sule dismissing reunion chances with Ajit Pawar, and Congress suspending rebel candidates in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:25 IST
Shah Rukh Khan Threatened as Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra
Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is facing a serious threat after receiving a death threat and being extorted for Rs 50 lakh. Following the unsettling development, Mumbai police have initiated action and summoned a suspect from Raipur in connection with the case.

On the political front, Maharashtra is witnessing a flurry of activity as political parties roll out strategies for upcoming elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has unveiled his party's election manifesto, promising free education, checks on essential commodity prices, and the controversial scrapping of the Dharavi redevelopment project.

In other political news, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule ruled out any political reconciliation with her cousin, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. She emphasized her stance against any coalition with the BJP. The Congress has also taken a firm stance, suspending all rebel candidates challenging official Maha Vikas Aghadi contenders for six years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024