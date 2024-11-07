Germany Faces Political Turmoil: Coalition Collapse Sparks Snap Election

In a dramatic political turn, Germany's coalition government disintegrated on Wednesday when Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed his Finance Minister, Christian Lindner. The move, coming shortly after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, has led to political chaos in Europe's highest-powered economy.

Scholz, intent on maintaining leadership, plans for a minority government in collaboration with the Greens, the second-largest party. He has set a confidence motion for January 15, paving the way for potential elections by March's end.

Requiring ad hoc support from other parties, Scholz faces the challenge of stabilizing the government. Meanwhile, Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier emphasizes national responsibility over political maneuvering as elections loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)