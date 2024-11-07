Battle Against Dynasty Politics: Assam CM Rallies for Change

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, lashed out at the Congress party on Thursday for practicing 'dynasty politics' which he argues stifles the political ambitions of young talent. The attack was partially directed at the nomination of Tanzil Hussain, son of Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, for the upcoming Samaguri bypoll.

Addressing a public rally, CM Sarma emphasized the BJP's plan to galvanize 1.5 lakh young voters, synchronizing efforts to reshape the country's political landscape. 'We are not just confronting the Congress, but a deeply entrenched and corrupt family club,' stated Sarma, expressing gratitude for those rallying with the BJP.

Highlighting the Congress's historical legacy of nepotism, Sarma related personal anecdotes and analogies to reinforce his argument: 'The Congress is akin to a male cow; no matter how much it's fed, there's no milk - no development.' As the by-election approaches, Sarma feels buoyed by the enthusiasm of potential voters, predicting a notable win for the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)