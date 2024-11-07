BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's East India Company Comparison

The BJP launched a strong critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, calling his recent op-ed 'laughable.' They argued that his familial political roots cloud his understanding of India's rich history and heritage.

Published in The Indian Express, Gandhi's piece drew parallels between contemporary monopolists and the historic East India Company, which he accused of silencing India through collusions with maharajas and nawabs.

Among his critics, BJP's Smriti Irani and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condemned Gandhi for ignoring India's fight for independence and accused him of belittling historical figures such as Birsa Munda and Shivaji Maharaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)