AIADMK's Strategic Field Study Initiative

AIADMK's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the formation of a 'field study committee' to assess the party's performance and activities. The ten-member panel, including senior leaders, will evaluate membership distribution and report by December 7.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, general secretary of the AIADMK, revealed the establishment of a 'field study committee' on Thursday. This initiative aims to scrutinize the party's activities and performance across various levels.

The ten-member panel consists of veteran leaders who will also ensure that party membership cards have been distributed to all enrolled members.

Included in the committee are notable figures such as K P Munusamy, former state minister and party deputy general secretary, and Dindigul C Srinivasan, former state minister and party treasurer. The committee is tasked with delivering a comprehensive report by December 7, as per Palaniswami's official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

