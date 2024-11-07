AIADMK's Strategic Field Study Initiative

Edappadi K Palaniswami, general secretary of the AIADMK, revealed the establishment of a 'field study committee' on Thursday. This initiative aims to scrutinize the party's activities and performance across various levels.

The ten-member panel consists of veteran leaders who will also ensure that party membership cards have been distributed to all enrolled members.

Included in the committee are notable figures such as K P Munusamy, former state minister and party deputy general secretary, and Dindigul C Srinivasan, former state minister and party treasurer. The committee is tasked with delivering a comprehensive report by December 7, as per Palaniswami's official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)