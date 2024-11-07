Left Menu

Samosa-Gate: A Culinary Controversy in Himachal Politics

A mix-up during Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's visit led to samosas meant for him being consumed by his security staff. This incident has sparked an anti-government accusation and a CID probe. The opposition BJP criticized the state government, calling it a failure of coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:55 IST
Samosa-Gate: A Culinary Controversy in Himachal Politics
  • Country:
  • India

A culinary hiccup has escalated into a political controversy in Himachal Pradesh, as samosas intended for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ended up being served to his security staff. The incident has embroiled the state's Congress government in a storm of criticism.

The confusion occurred during Sukhu's visit to the CID headquarters, with a mistaken delivery from Hotel Radisson Blue, leading to a CID probe labeling the event an 'anti-government' act. The BJP seized this opportunity to denounce the government, accusing it of focusing more on snacks than state development.

The error, deemed a significant gaffe, has drawn attention to procedural lapses and become a hot topic in political circles. Opposition voices argue this mishap illustrates broader administrative incompetence, casting a shadow on the state's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

