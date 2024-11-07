Left Menu

Ukraine's Steadfast Stance on U.S. Military Aid

Ukraine remains confident that the U.S. will continue its military aid, dismissing any likelihood of its cessation. The country believes cutting aid would not only fail to force negotiations but exacerbate the conflict. Ukraine praises the Biden administration for expediting the use of all allocated assistance.

  Ukraine

Ukraine has dismissed any concerns that the United States might halt its military support, expressing strong confidence in continued U.S. aid. The Biden administration's swift allocation of assistance has been praised by Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson, Heorhiy Tykhyi.

Tykhyi addressed the media on Thursday, asserting that ending U.S. military aid is not in America's interest. He dismissed any speculation that cutting aid would compel Ukraine to negotiate, arguing instead that it would likely lead to further escalation of the conflict.

Amid global voices suggesting reduced military support could yield diplomatic negotiations, Tykhyi emphasized that such assumptions do not reflect the reality on the ground and warned against actions that could expand the war.

