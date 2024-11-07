Left Menu

Congress Suspends Naresh Meena Amid Rajasthan Bye-Polls Tension

The Congress has suspended Naresh Meena for contesting independently against the party’s official candidate in Rajasthan's Deoli Uniara bye-election. By-polls in seven Rajasthan constituencies will occur on November 13, with results on November 20. This election spans 15 states, across 48 assembly constituencies nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:32 IST
Congress Suspends Naresh Meena Amid Rajasthan Bye-Polls Tension
Rebel Congress leader Naresh Meena (Photo/ Facebook/NareshMeenaOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Congress on Thursday announced the suspension of Naresh Meena, its dissident leader, for contesting the Deoli Uniara assembly bye-election as an independent candidate, directly opposing the party's nominated candidate.

The suspension was confirmed by Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Congress' Rajasthan in-charge, amidst the upcoming by-polls across seven key seats in the state, scheduled for November 13. The outcomes will be announced on November 20.

The urgency for these by-elections arose due to the deaths of two serving MLAs and the election of five others to the Lok Sabha, impacting crucial seats previously dominated by Congress and its ally, Bharat Adivasi Party, and those held by BJP and RLP.

This announcement follows the Election Commission of India's proclamation on October 15, detailing by-elections for 48 assembly constituencies and two parliamentary seats, aligning with the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls. While the first round of voting spans 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad parliamentary seat on November 13, the second round will cover Uttarakhand's Kedarnath constituency and Maharashtra's Nanded seat on November 20, with counting slated for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024