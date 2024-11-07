Left Menu

Himachal Congress Revamp: Embracing Inclusivity and Youth Leadership

The All India Congress Committee has dissolved Himachal Pradesh's party units, aiming to revitalize the organization by including OBC, tribals, youth, and women. Led by Pratibha Singh, the move seeks to award positions to active members, enhancing the party's capability to confront the BJP and win upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:34 IST
Congress leader Pratibha Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive push for restructuring, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has disbanded the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) unit in Himachal Pradesh. This bold move, spearheaded by Congress leader Pratibha Singh with backing from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is designed to incorporate OBC, tribal groups, youth, and women into prominent roles, fostering the party's future potential.

This strategic reorganization, welcomed by state Congress brass, emphasizes inclusivity as vacancies arise, offering senior party members who have demonstrated merit the opportunity to lead and drive change. Pratibha Singh reassured supporters that the overhaul's primary goal is to fortify the Congress against BJP competition and secure future Assembly election victories.

Pratibha Singh credited the dissolution to deliberations with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. The decision underscores the demand for vibrant, full-time party involvement, potentially replacing less active veterans. The outgoing structure will soon make way for an inclusive, efficient new committee, as Congress pledges renewed commitment to future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

