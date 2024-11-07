Left Menu

Putin's Resilience: Negotiation Under Pressure

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that pressuring Russia is futile, emphasizing Moscow's willingness to negotiate while considering mutual interests. He accused some Western entities of dreaming of a world without Russia due to their quest for global dominance, asserting Russia's defiance against such ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sochi | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:25 IST
Putin's Resilience: Negotiation Under Pressure
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a defiant statement on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that attempting to pressure Russia is a futile endeavor. He reiterated Moscow's openness to negotiations, provided they respect mutual legitimate interests.

Putin urged all parties to engage in dialogue, emphasizing Russia's longstanding calls for meaningful discussions.

The President accused some Western factions of fantasizing about a world devoid of Russian influence, attributing this to desires for global domination, which Russia has consistently countered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024