Putin's Resilience: Negotiation Under Pressure
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that pressuring Russia is futile, emphasizing Moscow's willingness to negotiate while considering mutual interests. He accused some Western entities of dreaming of a world without Russia due to their quest for global dominance, asserting Russia's defiance against such ambitions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sochi | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:25 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a defiant statement on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that attempting to pressure Russia is a futile endeavor. He reiterated Moscow's openness to negotiations, provided they respect mutual legitimate interests.
Putin urged all parties to engage in dialogue, emphasizing Russia's longstanding calls for meaningful discussions.
The President accused some Western factions of fantasizing about a world devoid of Russian influence, attributing this to desires for global domination, which Russia has consistently countered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
