In a defiant statement on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that attempting to pressure Russia is a futile endeavor. He reiterated Moscow's openness to negotiations, provided they respect mutual legitimate interests.

Putin urged all parties to engage in dialogue, emphasizing Russia's longstanding calls for meaningful discussions.

The President accused some Western factions of fantasizing about a world devoid of Russian influence, attributing this to desires for global domination, which Russia has consistently countered.

