Putin Calls for Inclusive Nuclear Arms Reduction Talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that any future nuclear arms reduction discussions should involve not only the United States but also address the nuclear capabilities of Britain and France. This statement was made during his speech at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia.
- Russia
Putin's remarks underscore the need for a more comprehensive approach to global nuclear disarmament, involving all nuclear-capable countries in future negotiations.
