Left Menu

Putin Calls for Inclusive Nuclear Arms Reduction Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that any future nuclear arms reduction discussions should involve not only the United States but also address the nuclear capabilities of Britain and France. This statement was made during his speech at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sochi | Updated: 08-11-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 00:43 IST
Putin Calls for Inclusive Nuclear Arms Reduction Talks
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed that any forthcoming nuclear arms reduction talks must include discussions on the nuclear arsenals of Britain and France, not just the United States.

The suggestion was made during his address at the Valdai Discussion Club, held in the Russian seaside city of Sochi.

Putin's remarks underscore the need for a more comprehensive approach to global nuclear disarmament, involving all nuclear-capable countries in future negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024