Giuliani Faces Contempt Threat: Legal Battle with Georgia Election Workers Heats Up

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and lawyer to Donald Trump, has been threatened with civil contempt by a federal judge. The dispute centers around Giuliani's failure to surrender his assets, including a luxury apartment, to Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss.

This follows a jury's December 2023 decision, awarding the workers $148 million for reputational damage caused by Giuliani's false allegations about their role in the 2020 presidential election. Judge Lewis Liman has given Giuliani a deadline to comply, as Freeman and Moss allege he's evading asset collection.

Despite declaring his intention to meet legal obligations, Giuliani is accused of shuffling assets. This complicated legal saga includes bankruptcy filings, disbarment, and ongoing criminal charges, painting a challenging future for Giuliani, amid political shifts as Trump secures another term as president.

