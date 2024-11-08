Neutrality Negotiations: Putin's Stance on Ukraine's Borders
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine's neutrality is pivotal. He expressed concern over Ukraine potentially being used against Russia but indicated Moscow's willingness for dialogue to resolve the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the importance of respecting the decisions of local populations regarding borders.
Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of Ukraine's neutrality on Thursday, warning that deviation from this stance could result in Ukraine being used against Russia. However, he remains open to dialogue to resolve the conflict, considering the current geopolitical realities.
Putin reaffirmed that Russia had recognized Ukraine's post-Soviet borders with the belief that Ukraine would maintain a neutral status, a critical element for maintaining regional stability.
The Russian leader also highlighted that the determination of Ukraine's borders should reflect the decisions made by the people residing in those areas, ensuring that the local population's voices are heard and respected in this matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
