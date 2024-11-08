United Nations Braces for Trump's Possible Return

The United Nations is preparing for the possibility of Donald Trump's return to the White House and the accompanying likelihood of reduced U.S. funding and global engagement under his administration.

Amid feelings of déjà vu and trepidation, the U.N. anticipates challenges but hopes for some level of cooperation.

Trump's previous presidency saw the U.S. withdrawing from several international agreements; his return may deepen such trends, potentially bolstering China's growing global influence.

