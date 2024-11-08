Left Menu

United Nations Braces for Trump's Possible Return

With Donald Trump's potential return to presidency, the United Nations prepares for likely U.S. funding cuts. Concerns arise over America's decreased engagement in global institutions, potentially expanding China's influence. The U.N. anticipates a challenging year but remains hopeful for some cooperation under Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:32 IST
United Nations Braces for Trump's Possible Return
Donald Trump

The United Nations is preparing for the possibility of Donald Trump's return to the White House and the accompanying likelihood of reduced U.S. funding and global engagement under his administration.

Amid feelings of déjà vu and trepidation, the U.N. anticipates challenges but hopes for some level of cooperation.

Trump's previous presidency saw the U.S. withdrawing from several international agreements; his return may deepen such trends, potentially bolstering China's growing global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024