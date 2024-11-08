Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah's Presence Graces J&K Assembly

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president, observed the proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from the Speaker's gallery. The assembly's first session spanned from Monday to Friday, with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather acknowledging Abdullah's influential presence and urging members to welcome him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:30 IST
Farooq Abdullah's Presence Graces J&K Assembly
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

On the final day of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's first session, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was a notable presence in the Speaker's gallery.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather pointedly acknowledged Abdullah, urging fellow members to extend a warm welcome to the distinguished guest.

The inaugural session of the new assembly commenced on Monday and concluded on Friday, marking a significant political milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024