Farooq Abdullah's Presence Graces J&K Assembly
Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president, observed the proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from the Speaker's gallery. The assembly's first session spanned from Monday to Friday, with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather acknowledging Abdullah's influential presence and urging members to welcome him.
On the final day of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's first session, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was a notable presence in the Speaker's gallery.
Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather pointedly acknowledged Abdullah, urging fellow members to extend a warm welcome to the distinguished guest.
The inaugural session of the new assembly commenced on Monday and concluded on Friday, marking a significant political milestone.
