Trump's Election Fuels EU Divide on Ukraine Support

The election of Donald Trump has prompted concerns from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that the United States may cease its support for Ukraine, exacerbating tensions within the European Union. As EU leaders gather in Budapest, discussions focus heavily on the future of aid to war-torn Ukraine.

Orban, who has consistently opposed strong EU backing for Ukraine, expressed his belief that a quick resolution should be sought, arguing that Ukraine's efforts against Russia may already be faltering. Trump's election victory casts uncertainty over sustained Western support, a crucial element for Ukraine's resilience in the prolonged conflict.

While some EU nations, like Italy, remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine, Orban represents a faction within the bloc pushing for reevaluation, citing concerns about unilateral European funding in light of Trump's potential policy shifts. The summit underscores the strategic challenge Trump poses to EU unity in addressing the conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)