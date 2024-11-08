Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Leader Calls for Change Amid Rising Hardships

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole criticized the Mahayuti government's policies, claiming they have caused significant hardships for citizens. Speaking at a rally, he advocated for the return of the Maha Vikas Aghadi to power, highlighting issues such as unemployment, inflation, and women's safety.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has expressed sharp criticism against the policies of the Mahayuti government, describing them as a source of immense difficulty for ordinary citizens. His call for a political change comes in the wake of widespread grievances, urging the reinstatement of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in governing the state.

Addressing a gathering in Nilanga, Patole sought support for Congress candidate Abhay Salunke ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. He highlighted critical issues plaguing the state including the plight of farmers unable to secure fair crop prices, persistent law and order problems, and the precarious state of women's safety.

To counter these challenges, Patole outlined the MVA's assurances of financial assistance for women, provision of youth unemployment allowances, and benefits such as the waiver of farm loans and free bus travel for women, aiming to reassure voters of their commitment to improving livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

