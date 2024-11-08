Congress Challenges BJP Over Terrorism and Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) voiced deep concerns on Friday regarding the escalating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, blaming the BJP-led central government for failing to tackle the issue despite the region's status as a Union Territory.

The PCC accused the BJP of distracting the public from critical issues, including terrorism, unemployment, and the delayed restoration of statehood which would enable the empowerment of a local government. The committee emphasized the urgent need for a restored statehood with constitutional protections for land, jobs, and resources.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Ravinder Sharma condemned recent violence, including the killing of two Village Defence Guards, and criticized the BJP for insufficient action in addressing security concerns. He advocated for immediate statehood restoration, highlighting the necessity of elected local governance in effectively countering terrorism and promoting national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)