Trump Refutes Media Sale Rumors

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, definitively denied any plans to sell shares of Trump Media, the owner of Truth Social. In a post on his platform, he labeled existing rumors or statements about a potential sale as false, reiterating his commitment to retaining ownership.

Updated: 08-11-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:44 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump dismissed rumors of selling his stake in Trump Media on Friday, declaring those assertions untrue.

Trump Media owns the Truth Social platform, which Trump used to address the apparent misinformation.

"THOSE RUMORS OR STATEMENTS ARE FALSE. I HAVE NO INTENTION OF SELLING!" the President-elect asserted in his Truth Social post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

