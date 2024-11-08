Left Menu

Habeck's Bold Move: Greens' Bid for Leadership

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a prominent figure in German politics, announced he will spearhead the Greens' effort in upcoming snap elections after the collapse of Olaf Scholz's coalition. Although his chancellorship bid is challenging due to low poll numbers, Habeck remains committed.

  • Germany

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, known for his leadership during Germany's energy crisis, will lead the Greens in snap elections following the collapse of Olaf Scholz's coalition.

With Habeck as their candidate, the Greens face an uphill battle, as current opinion polls show them trailing significantly.

Despite the challenges, Habeck remains undeterred, underscoring his readiness to run for chancellorship whenever elections commence.

