Madhya Pradesh CM Sparks Controversy with 'Karachi' Comment on Ranchi
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Congress, claiming they have turned Ranchi into 'Karachi.' He urged voters to bring BJP back to power, alleging that the decline in the Hindu population is due to Bangladeshi immigrants allowed by the INDIA bloc's policies.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has sparked controversy with his comments targeting the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the Congress party. Speaking at a BJP election rally in the Panki assembly constituency, Yadav accused them of turning Ranchi, Jharkhand's capital, into 'Karachi,' comparing it to the Pakistani city.
Yadav linked the alleged deterioration of Ranchi to an increase in Bangladeshi immigrants, blaming the INDIA bloc for policies that he claims have led to a decline in the Hindu population. He urged votes for the BJP to restore the city's past glory and protect cultural values.
Yadav also paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee for forming Jharkhand. The election for Jharkhand's 81-member Assembly will be held in November. In the last election, the BJP held 25 seats, trailing the JMM's 30, a sharp decline from their 2014 performance.
