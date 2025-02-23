Controversy in Karachi Over Holi Celebration at University
A private university in Karachi was criticized for issuing a show-cause notice to students, mostly Hindus, for organizing a Holi celebration without prior approval. The incident highlights tensions regarding religious practices and cultural festivities in Pakistan. No formal charges were filed, but concerns about minority rights persist.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A private university in Karachi, Pakistan, has come under fire for reprimanding students who organized a Holi celebration on campus. The students, mostly from the Hindu community, received show-cause notices for holding the event without official permission, raising questions about religious freedom in the country.
Former parliamentarian Lal Malhi shared his concerns on social media, criticizing the university's actions and questioning whether the celebration of Holi is now deemed a crime in Pakistan. He highlighted past incidents where Hindu students faced similar issues, exposing a possible pattern of religious discrimination.
The university stated the notices were issued for breaching regulations, not due to religious bias. Nonetheless, rising tensions around the celebration of non-Islamic festivities and accusations of forced conversions continue to fuel debates on minority rights in Pakistan, especially in Sindh province.
(With inputs from agencies.)
