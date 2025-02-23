Left Menu

Controversy in Karachi Over Holi Celebration at University

A private university in Karachi was criticized for issuing a show-cause notice to students, mostly Hindus, for organizing a Holi celebration without prior approval. The incident highlights tensions regarding religious practices and cultural festivities in Pakistan. No formal charges were filed, but concerns about minority rights persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:36 IST
Controversy in Karachi Over Holi Celebration at University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A private university in Karachi, Pakistan, has come under fire for reprimanding students who organized a Holi celebration on campus. The students, mostly from the Hindu community, received show-cause notices for holding the event without official permission, raising questions about religious freedom in the country.

Former parliamentarian Lal Malhi shared his concerns on social media, criticizing the university's actions and questioning whether the celebration of Holi is now deemed a crime in Pakistan. He highlighted past incidents where Hindu students faced similar issues, exposing a possible pattern of religious discrimination.

The university stated the notices were issued for breaching regulations, not due to religious bias. Nonetheless, rising tensions around the celebration of non-Islamic festivities and accusations of forced conversions continue to fuel debates on minority rights in Pakistan, especially in Sindh province.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025