Smriti Irani Accuses Congress of Divisive Politics Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
BJP leader Smriti Irani criticized the Congress and INDIA bloc for prioritizing their development over Maharashtra's progress. She accused them of divisive politics and corruption, highlighting a recent CID probe incident. Irani emphasized BJP's development agenda ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.
In a fiery address, BJP leader Smriti Irani took aim at the Congress and INDIA bloc, accusing them of self-centered politics focused on personal gains rather than the progress of Maharashtra. Her comments came during a party event in Kalyan, Thane district.
Irani alleged that the opposition parties, rather than working for the people, were engaged in activities that divided society and looted the nation's resources. She pointed to a recent incident involving a CID probe into snacks meant for Himachal Pradesh officials as indicative of corruption under Congress.
Highlighting BJP's commitment to development, Irani also criticized the opposition's stance on cultural figures, stressing the importance of Hindutva icons. With assembly polls scheduled in November, her remarks set the tone for the electoral battle ahead.
