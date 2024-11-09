Left Menu

Diplomacy in Transition: U.S. Strives for Resolution in Middle East Conflicts

The outgoing Biden administration is intensifying diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is engaging with key regional players, including officials from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, to initiate ceasefires and propose resolutions amid the upcoming transition to the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 01:04 IST
Diplomacy in Transition: U.S. Strives for Resolution in Middle East Conflicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a final diplomatic surge, the outgoing Biden administration is endeavoring to broker peace in the Middle East, focusing on conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is actively engaging with regional leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to secure ceasefires.

Blinken affirmed the administration's commitment to achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and a diplomatic resolution to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon. He also highlighted the U.S.'s efforts in addressing the humanitarian and governance challenges faced by Palestinians in Gaza, according to spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Conversations with UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan included efforts for a diplomatic solution in Lebanon, while discussions with Saudi Arabia focused on releasing hostages and rebuilding life in Gaza. Blinken's talks extended to France to shore up international support for these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024