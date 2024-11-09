Diplomacy in Transition: U.S. Strives for Resolution in Middle East Conflicts

In a final diplomatic surge, the outgoing Biden administration is endeavoring to broker peace in the Middle East, focusing on conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is actively engaging with regional leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to secure ceasefires.

Blinken affirmed the administration's commitment to achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and a diplomatic resolution to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon. He also highlighted the U.S.'s efforts in addressing the humanitarian and governance challenges faced by Palestinians in Gaza, according to spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Conversations with UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan included efforts for a diplomatic solution in Lebanon, while discussions with Saudi Arabia focused on releasing hostages and rebuilding life in Gaza. Blinken's talks extended to France to shore up international support for these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)