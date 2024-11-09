Investors Bessent and Paulson Emerge as Top Picks for Treasury Secretary

Prominent investors Scott Bessent and John Paulson have surfaced as the top contenders for the U.S. Treasury Secretary position following Donald Trump's recent election victory. Anonymous sources close to the president-elect confirm their candidacy, while a final decision is yet to be reached.

The Treasury Secretary role is crucial within the Cabinet, influencing economic, regulatory, and international affairs. With Trump's plans to adjust global trade policies, Wall Street is eagerly awaiting his choice for this key position. Both Bessent and Paulson have been seasoned financial backers of Trump's campaign.

Complementing the speculations, other names such as Larry Kudlow and Jay Clayton have emerged, with the latter involved in talks for other roles. As Trump begins selecting his Cabinet, the financial world watches closely for further announcements, including his recent appointment of Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff.

