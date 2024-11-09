Qatar Pressured to Cold-Shoulder Hamas Amid Diplomacy Stalemate
The U.S. has urged Qatar to revoke hospitality towards Hamas following stalled ceasefire talks. As Middle East negotiations flounder, Qatar faces criticism from U.S. lawmakers for hosting Hamas leaders, aligning with prior U.S. directives to bar the group post-conflict with Israel. The diplomatic chess-game continues.
Amid diplomatic tensions, the United States is urging Qatar to sever ties with Hamas, a move reflecting frustration after the Palestinian group rejected a ceasefire proposal. The demand aligns with previous U.S. approaches towards Middle-East conflicts, where attempts to curb Israeli-Gaza tensions have repeatedly faltered.
Since mid-October, Qatar has been under pressure, with the U.S. viewing the emirate's continued hospitality towards Hamas as incompatible with American interests. The Biden administration has voiced criticism, demanding Qatar cease offering a haven to Hamas, which has been significant for regional talks.
While Hamas officials in Qatar deny any such ultimatum, the geopolitical landscape is shifting, especially in light of shifting U.S. political dynamics that see Republican Donald Trump newly elected and President Biden pushing to end escalating violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar
- Hamas
- U.S.diplomacy
- ceasefire
- MiddleEast
- Israel-Palestine
- hostage
- political-office
- Biden
- Trump
ALSO READ
India Urges Diplomatic Solutions Amid Israel-Palestine Conflict
India Navigates Delicate Israel-Palestine Conflict Amid Global Diplomacy Challenges
Thane Man Attacks Mason Over Hostage Wife Drama
Families of Israeli Hostages Challenge Netanyahu Amid Rising Tensions
Egypt Proposes Cease-Fire and Hostage Release in Gaza Crisis