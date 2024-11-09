Qatar Pressured to Cold-Shoulder Hamas Amid Diplomacy Stalemate

Amid diplomatic tensions, the United States is urging Qatar to sever ties with Hamas, a move reflecting frustration after the Palestinian group rejected a ceasefire proposal. The demand aligns with previous U.S. approaches towards Middle-East conflicts, where attempts to curb Israeli-Gaza tensions have repeatedly faltered.

Since mid-October, Qatar has been under pressure, with the U.S. viewing the emirate's continued hospitality towards Hamas as incompatible with American interests. The Biden administration has voiced criticism, demanding Qatar cease offering a haven to Hamas, which has been significant for regional talks.

While Hamas officials in Qatar deny any such ultimatum, the geopolitical landscape is shifting, especially in light of shifting U.S. political dynamics that see Republican Donald Trump newly elected and President Biden pushing to end escalating violence.

