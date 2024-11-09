Left Menu

Defamation Dilemma: Supriya Sule Speaks Out in Porsche Case

Supriya Sule, Baramati MP and working president of NCP (SP), revealed that MLA Sunil Tingre sent a legal notice to Sharad Pawar, accusing him of defamation in connection with a high-profile hit-and-run case in Pune. Sule asserted that the notice would not intimidate Pawar, who has faced similar threats before.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-11-2024 09:22 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 09:22 IST
Defamation Dilemma: Supriya Sule Speaks Out in Porsche Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Baramati MP Supriya Sule disclosed that MLA Sunil Tingre has issued a legal notice to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, accusing him of defamation in the contentious Pune Porsche hit-and-run case.

Sule made this revelation at a rally for NCP (SP) candidate Bapu Pathare, contending in the upcoming Vadgaon Sheri assembly election. She argued that such notices are unlikely to intimidate Pawar, who remains unfazed even by notices from the Enforcement Directorate.

The controversy centers around a high-end Porsche crash that resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals in May. Tingre, contesting from Vadgaon Sheri, allegedly used his influence to shield the accused in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024