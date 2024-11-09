Defamation Dilemma: Supriya Sule Speaks Out in Porsche Case
Supriya Sule, Baramati MP and working president of NCP (SP), revealed that MLA Sunil Tingre sent a legal notice to Sharad Pawar, accusing him of defamation in connection with a high-profile hit-and-run case in Pune. Sule asserted that the notice would not intimidate Pawar, who has faced similar threats before.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn of events, Baramati MP Supriya Sule disclosed that MLA Sunil Tingre has issued a legal notice to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, accusing him of defamation in the contentious Pune Porsche hit-and-run case.
Sule made this revelation at a rally for NCP (SP) candidate Bapu Pathare, contending in the upcoming Vadgaon Sheri assembly election. She argued that such notices are unlikely to intimidate Pawar, who remains unfazed even by notices from the Enforcement Directorate.
The controversy centers around a high-end Porsche crash that resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals in May. Tingre, contesting from Vadgaon Sheri, allegedly used his influence to shield the accused in the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mother-Son Duo Under Investigation for Dog Hanging in Pune
NCP Gains Momentum: BJP Leaders Switch Sides as Maharashtra Elections Loom
Spin Dominance: Historic Test Matches in Pune and Rawalpindi
NCP Unveils Second List for Maharashtra Elections
Maharashtra assembly polls: Ajit Pawar-led NCP fields sitting Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique from Bandra East constituency.