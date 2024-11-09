Defamation Dilemma: Supriya Sule Speaks Out in Porsche Case

In a surprising turn of events, Baramati MP Supriya Sule disclosed that MLA Sunil Tingre has issued a legal notice to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, accusing him of defamation in the contentious Pune Porsche hit-and-run case.

Sule made this revelation at a rally for NCP (SP) candidate Bapu Pathare, contending in the upcoming Vadgaon Sheri assembly election. She argued that such notices are unlikely to intimidate Pawar, who remains unfazed even by notices from the Enforcement Directorate.

The controversy centers around a high-end Porsche crash that resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals in May. Tingre, contesting from Vadgaon Sheri, allegedly used his influence to shield the accused in the case.

