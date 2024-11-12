Left Menu

Anura Kumara Dissanayake's Bold Election Pledge: Economic Consolidation Awaits

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, following his election win, seeks economic consolidation and anti-corruption measures through his National People's Power party. Facing IMF pressure on revenue targets, he pledges tax cuts despite critiques over unaddressed reforms. The NPP aims for a parliamentary majority amid a declining Rajapaksa influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:29 IST
Anura Kumara Dissanayake's Bold Election Pledge: Economic Consolidation Awaits
Anura Kumara Dissanayake Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake wrapped up his election campaign for Thursday's parliamentary elections, vowing a focus on economic consolidation under his new government.

The snap elections were initiated by Dissanayake after he won last month, pledging to combat corruption and boost the nation's economy.

The former Marxist faction, National People's Power (NPP), aims for an empowered assembly to enforce anti-corruption policies, blaming past leaders since 1948. Despite reopening past cases, the administration has been criticized for not reversing economic reforms from the prior administration.

Dissanayake, during his final campaign rally, indicated significant budget cuts, particularly the unpopular pay-as-you-earn tax instituted under IMF conditions by predecessor Ranil Wickremesinghe would change.

With Wickremesinghe stepping back from politics, Dissanayake's government faces the challenge of meeting IMF revenue targets amidst its $2.9 billion program. As November 14 marks the proclaimed end of longstanding rule, Dissanayake urges voters to bolster parliament with NPP members, though NPP's past support suggests potential challenges in achieving a majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024