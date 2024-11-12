Anura Kumara Dissanayake's Bold Election Pledge: Economic Consolidation Awaits

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake wrapped up his election campaign for Thursday's parliamentary elections, vowing a focus on economic consolidation under his new government.

The snap elections were initiated by Dissanayake after he won last month, pledging to combat corruption and boost the nation's economy.

The former Marxist faction, National People's Power (NPP), aims for an empowered assembly to enforce anti-corruption policies, blaming past leaders since 1948. Despite reopening past cases, the administration has been criticized for not reversing economic reforms from the prior administration.

Dissanayake, during his final campaign rally, indicated significant budget cuts, particularly the unpopular pay-as-you-earn tax instituted under IMF conditions by predecessor Ranil Wickremesinghe would change.

With Wickremesinghe stepping back from politics, Dissanayake's government faces the challenge of meeting IMF revenue targets amidst its $2.9 billion program. As November 14 marks the proclaimed end of longstanding rule, Dissanayake urges voters to bolster parliament with NPP members, though NPP's past support suggests potential challenges in achieving a majority.

